From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The rest of the week looks like temps will warm up and we should see a closer to fall-like feel for all of the Big Country. Temps look to stay in the 80’s for most of the week and into the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will see clear skies and not as cold tonight with a low around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10 mph.