Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 20th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are looking for cooler weather to feel more like fall you will have to wait awhile as readings will consistently be in the 80’s for afternoon highs for the next several days across the Big Country. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies across all of west Texas and an afternoon high up around 83 degrees. The winds will be very light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For this evening, we will look for mostly clear skies, a few passing clouds and a low down around 56 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the northeast.