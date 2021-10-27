Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 27th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

What a difference a day makes as yesterday we were looking at record breaking heat and today, it’s much cooler with very gusty winds for the entire area. Fall has returned to the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and windy conditions with a high up around 73 degrees. Those winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will look for clear skies and a low down around 51 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.