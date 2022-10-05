From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We keep talking about the same weather pattern in play and it looks like that may continue but the latter part of the forecast period looks to bring some cooler weather and possible rain chances. In the meantime for today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the southeast. for tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be calm for most of the night.