Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 6th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Fall like weather will continue for all of the Big Country and very dry conditions will accompany those seasonal temperatures. Don’t look for rain chances anytime soon. For the rest of your Wednesday afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 5 mph. For later tonight, we will see clear skies and the low dropping down to around 61 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east southeast at around 5 mph.