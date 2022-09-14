From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will continue to see more of the same we have had the last several days in the forecast as those afternoon temperatures will be very close to seasonal. Expect more 90’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 95 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight, we will look for mostly clear skies and a mild 68 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south southeast.