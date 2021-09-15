Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 15th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Enjoy the mild and cooler week we have had so far because as we march on toward the weekend, those temperatures are expected to shoot on up into the upper 90’s by Sunday. For the rest of today, we will see a few clouds out there through the afternoon but otherwise mainly sunny with an afternoon high getting up to around 90 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph out of the east. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.