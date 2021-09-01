Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 1st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you thought you would see fall conditions in the Big Country just because we have turned the page on the calendar to September, think again because warm and dry is here to stay for several days. For your Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine and the high rising to around 96 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at around 5-10 mph through the day. For this evening we will see a few more clouds passing through those west Texas skies and the overnight low will drop to around 74 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph.