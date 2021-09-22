KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 22nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The first day of fall has officially arrived today in the Big Country and we have the cooler weather to go along with the season. Gone are the Monday 100 degree temps and replacing them are cooler readings for the entire area. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies all day and a high at a pleasant 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For later this evening it will feel pleasant with clear skies and a low down around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph for most of the night.

Interactive Radar

