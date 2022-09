From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No big changes headed our way in the weather pattern. Basically you can expect warm temps in the upper 80’s to low 90’s for highs and lows in the upper 60’s. It will be near seasonal. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight it will be pleasant with clear skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.