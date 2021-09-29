Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 29th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The entire Big Country is in store for a rainy next couple of days as we will see really good rain chances and some locally heavy rainfall throughout the area. For your Wednesday, we will expect mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of late showers with an afternoon high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear skies with some clouds and a low down around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.