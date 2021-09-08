KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 8th

The warm weather of today will be in play for the next several days and in fact by the end of the week, we could be looking at temperatures very close to that 100 degree mark. In the meantime for today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 97 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening though, we will see clear skies and a low down around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at around 5-10 mph.

