ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene.

On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created the Abilene Relief Fund, collecting nearly $600,000 from community members and private donors to help families in the 390 homes that sustained some degree of damage during the tornado.

The Community Foundation says the funds were distributed to the following causes:

Food, clothing, and other related supplies

Shelter and relocation

Home repairs not covered by insurance

Auto repairs not covered by insurance

Transportation and medical assistance

Most of the damaged has been repaired, but those affected will never forget the morning of May 18.