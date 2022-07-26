ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has seen the driest 365 day period ever recorded.

From July 2021 through June 2022, only 10.35 inches of rain fell. This is the lowest rainfall recorded during this time frame since at least 1969.

Records show Abilene also just recorded the hottest first-half of July in history, with an average high temperature of 103.9°.

This record-breaking trend has been going for the entire year. Abilene has broken at least 23 record high temperatures since the beginning of May, marking a new high about every 3 days.

So far in 2022, Abilene has seen the hottest May on record, the 3rd hottest June, and the hottest start to July.

August is typically Abilene’s hottest month, and if this record-breaking heat keeps up, 2022 will surpass 2011, which is currently regarded as the hottest year on record.

