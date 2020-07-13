An “EXTREME HEAT” Monday

A thermal ridge continues to maintain its grip on all of West Texas and that means very hot temperatures as we start the beginning of this work week. In the meantime, we have Extreme Heat Advisories in effect all the way into tomorrow evening as very hot temperatures are continuing to be expected. For the rest of your Monday it looks like mostly sunny skies out there as it will be extremely hot with an afternoon high up around 109 degrees. Winds will will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and very warm conditions with a night time low of 83 degrees tonight. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 mph.