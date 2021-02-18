Another day below freezing

With all of the days of wintry weather we have seen across the area, it will finally be good to see a day with no chances of freezing precipitation in the Big Country. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see clouds hanging around and the afternoon high inching closer to that freezing mark at 28 degrees. The winds will be from the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, look for skies to be generally clear with a few clouds and the overnight low dropping down to around 9 degrees. The winds will be from the north northwest and light at around 5 mph.