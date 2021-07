Drying out and much warmer weather slowly but surely as we head toward the weekend is what we can look forward to in the Big Country. For this Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and near perfect weather as we reach a high of 89 degrees this afternoon. The winds will be out of the east southeast at around 5 mph and light. For this evening though, we will look for mostly clear skies and the low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph.