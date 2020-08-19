KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Another Nice Summer Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will look for a continued trend of afternoon temperatures warming up each day as we head toward the weekend to the upper 90’s for highs. In the meantime for the rest of your Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies out there and seasonal with a high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be light from the southeast at around 5 mph. For this evening, we will look for partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather with an overnight low getting down to about 69 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss