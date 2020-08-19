Another Nice Summer Day

We will look for a continued trend of afternoon temperatures warming up each day as we head toward the weekend to the upper 90’s for highs. In the meantime for the rest of your Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies out there and seasonal with a high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be light from the southeast at around 5 mph. For this evening, we will look for partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather with an overnight low getting down to about 69 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light out of the east at 5-10 mph.