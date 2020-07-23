Another Rain Chance Today?

The chances of showers late in the afternoon will continue to be part of our forecast as we move forward and so will the nice average high summer time temps we have had the last couple of days. For the rest of your Thursday we will see mostly clear skies and a 20% chance of later today. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and warm weather with an overnight low of about 75 degrees. The winds will be from the east southeast at around 5-10 mph.