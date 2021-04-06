Another really warm day today

After what was a gorgeous Easter weekend, we kicked off the first full week of April with some seasonal temps and breezy winds. Moving ahead, temperatures will fluctuate a bit along with strong gusty winds and some cold fronts moving our way as well.

Tonight: Mild temps persist as lows drop into the lower 60s. Winds remain on the breezier side all night at around 10 to 20 mph all night. Skies will remain clear all night.