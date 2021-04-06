Another really warm day today

Great looking weather will continue to be the norm for the entire Big Country as warm temps will rule the entire rest of the work week. For today look for skies to be mostly sunny and the afternoon high will rise all the way up to around 88 degrees. The winds will be from the south and quiet breezy at 15-20 mph from the south all day. For this evening we will see a few more clouds approaching as the overnight low only cools off to 61 degrees. The winds will remain from the south at 15-20 mph through the evening.