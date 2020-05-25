Another Round of Storms Tonight

A wet pattern with unusually cooler weather will be in store for the Big Country over the next several days as several rounds of moisture feed into the area. For your Memorial Day we will see a 70% chance of showers and storms all day with locally heavy rain later and an afternoon high of only 82 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening look for very heavy rainfall with a 70% chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will be 61 and the winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph.