Sunny and warm weather will be the main features of our forecast over the next several days as we turn to more warmer weather pattern in the Big Country. For the rest of today we will see lots of sun in those Texas skies and an afternoon high of 86 degrees. The winds will be from the north at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low of a cool 61 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph.