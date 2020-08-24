Beautiful But Warm Start To The Week

We are going to see just a picture perfect day across the Big Country with afternoon highs up around the average for the month of August making for beautiful warm summer conditions in the Big Country. For this afternoon look for mostly sunny skies and the high up around 94 degrees. The winds will remain light and nearly calm at about 5 mph from the east. For this evening look for clear skies out there with that overnight low getting down to a very mild 69 degrees. The winds will be light from the east at about 5-10 mph.