We will begin to see some warming up in our afternoon high temperatures, but you can still count on things staying slightly below the near normal numbers we would typically see for average highs. For your Tuesday we will see sunny skies and a very pleasant high of 77 degrees later today. The winds will be from the west at about 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see lots of clear sky with a cool overnight low down to about 52 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 5 mph and staying light.