Beautiful weather headed into Labor Day weekend

Things are beginning to dry out as we head toward the Labor Day weekend with more sunshine and less rain chances expected over the period. In the meantime for your Friday, things are looking really nice. We will see mostly sunny skies and a 30% chance of showers mainly east and south of Abilene. The high will be up around 88 degrees and the winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies with an overnight low down to about 68 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5-10 mph from the southeast.