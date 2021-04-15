Best rain chances coming today

KTAB Your Weather Authority
The best rain chances of this week are probably the ones we have today as most of the Big Country will look for an opportunity to get a good soaking. For your Thursday we will see a 60% chance of showers with an afternoon high reaching the 61 degree mark later this afternoon. The winds will be light out of the east northeast at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see continuing rain chances at 60% through the night and the overnight low dropping down to around 54 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5-10 mph from the east southeast.

