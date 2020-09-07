Big changes coming in the forecast

Labor Day 2020 looks to be a really warm one across the Big Country with unseasonably warm weather before a strong cold front makes its way into the Big Country later this week. For the rest of today look for mostly clear skies and a high up around 96. Winds will be strong from the south southwest 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, things, looks really nice. We will have mostly clear skies and an overnight low down to about 72 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.