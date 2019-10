Chance Of Showers Tomorrow With The Front Possible

We are calling for an increased chance of shower activity with the approach of a cold front by Thursday afternoon. For today we will see mild and windy conditions with a high of 84 degrees. Those winds will be gusting from the ssw 10-20 with gusts up to 30mph. Then for tonight we will see plenty of clear skies and a low of 54 with those winds from the south at 10-15mph.