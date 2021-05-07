Big warm up for the weekend

Lots of big events this weekend all across the Big Country and great weather is expected and it all starts with your warm Friday forecast. For the rest of today, we will see lots of sunshine and nearly cloud free and the afternoon high topping off right at 85 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at about 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight look for a few more clouds rolling through the area and the overnight low staying in the mild range at around 64 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.