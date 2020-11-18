Breezy conditions expected

Good news and bad news as we move forward in our week ahead weather wise. We will see nice and mild weather for all of the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is we will also see gusty winds on the increase for much of the area. For the rest of your Wednesday we will have sunny skies and mild weather with an afternoon high up around 73 degrees. The winds will be very gusty out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and the temperature will only drop to around 54 degrees. The winds will be very gusty at 10-15 mph from the south and gusting up to 25 mph.