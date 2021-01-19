Changes for your Tuesday

I hope you were able to get outside today and this past weekend to enjoy the gorgeous sunny skies and pleasant temperatures! Moving ahead, a cold front tonight will bring temperatures down a notch - at least for the next couple of days - as well as introduce daily rain chances to finish out the week.

Tonight: An overnight cold front will pass through the area, bringing with it strong winds again. Low temps tonight will bottom out in the low 40s with winds getting up to around 10 to 20 mph by the time you wake up on Tuesday. Expect cloud cover to move in as well.