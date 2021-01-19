Changes for your Tuesday

As we move into the midweek part of the forecast, we are going to start to see some rain chances pretty much through the rest of the week. For your Tuesday, we are looking at cloudy skies and an afternoon high only of 51 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see cloudy skies and an overnight low dropping down to around 39 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. We will also see a 40% chance of showers.