Chilly & cool on this Friday

Slowly but steady. That’s the best way to describe our temperature pattern over the next several days as we head toward a weekend that will bring us closer to near normal by Sunday afternoon. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny skies and that afternoon high climbing up to around 55 degrees. The winds will be from the west and light at around 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and the temperature getting down to around 32 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will be from the west northwest at around 5-10 mph.