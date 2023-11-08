ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been pretty hot these past few days as the first full week of November wraps up. Really, it’s been a record-breaking week.

Here in the Key City, the record high temperature was broken Tuesday, with an official high temperature of 91 degrees, surpassing the record of 89 degrees set back in 1963.

On Wednesday, a new record-high temperature was officially set. The Key City experienced a high of 93 degrees, breaking not only the previous record for this specific date (set at 92 degrees on November 8, 1980) but also the all-time record for the month of November.

What is strange about this stat is last year in November, there was not a single day temperatures hit the 90-degree mark. The hottest day was November 6, 2022, with a high of 83 degrees. Every day since November 6, 2023, has been warmer than that.

Oh, and you may want to enjoy this while it’s here because that strong cold front is located in the Texas Panhandle just south of Amarillo as of Wednesday.

Below is the latest North American Surface Analysis.

The orange warm front-looking line indicates a dry line that is currently just west of the Big Country. A dry period is expected ahead of the front, with cloud coverage and moisture moving in behind it.

The front is expected to move into northwestern areas like Jayton, Aspermont, and Snyder after 8:00 p.m., according to the forecast. It will then reach Abilene after 10:00 p.m. and is not expected to reach the Heartland area until midnight or later.

The high temperature on Thursday, November 9, will occur in the morning, which happens to be the time when the low temperature typically occurs. As a result, the day will get colder as it progresses, owing to the colder air that sets in behind the cold front.

The temperature is expected to drop steadily from 90 degrees at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to 55 degrees at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. As the frontal passage moves in, winds will get stronger. You can see a more detailed Hourly Weather Forecast Graphic on the NWS website.

After the sun rises, the temperature may increase by a degree or two. However, we should expect showers to develop and move across the area, accompanied by northerly winds gusting up to 20-25 miles per hour. The temperature will continue to drop throughout the day, reaching around 49 degrees by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Throughout the evening, it will rain steadily, with temperatures dropping to a low of 44 degrees on Thursday night.

If you have plans on being out for the first round of Texas High School Football Playoffs tomorrow night, be sure to have at least a couple layers of clothes on, maybe an umbrella, a poncho, hand warmers, gloves, and something to sit on because the stands will be cold and wet!

Temperatures will be in the low 40s on Thursday night with a steady northerly breeze of 10-15 miles an hour. There is a 50% chance of showers for most areas before midnight, with otherwise cloudy skies.

On Thursday, the expected rainfall will range between a quarter and half an inch. The rainfall will be steady and consistent rather than a heavy downpour. However, there could be some pockets of heavy rainfall, so some areas could see more rainfall than others.

Temperatures will remain cool, only topping out in the mid-60s by Sunday with partly sunny skies, although things seem to be drier from Friday afternoon through Veterans Day and the rest of the weekend.