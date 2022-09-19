ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage.

During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th Street and S 7th Street.

This is the 2nd-highest priority area identified in a Master Drainage Plan survey, among the top 9 drainage improvement projects in Abilene.

“A number of repetitive loss structures are in this area and Sammons Streets cannot

convey even the 2-year flood event,” city staff explains.

Once complete, the project will enhance the creek channel storage capacity and will raise Sammons Street.

The project will involve 4 separate phases, and funding will be allocated from the Fiscal Year 2022 Stormwater Budget.

