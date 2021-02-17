City of Clyde asks for help thawing pipe at water treatment plant

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is asking citizens for help thawing out a pipe at their water treatment plant.

“If you have a cutting torch, a propane furnace, a propane pear burner or any type of heating source you are welcome to join us at the water plant,” a social media post from Mayor Roger Brown states.

They are also accepting those items from anyone who has them and doesn’t want to help.

Currently, 120 feet of a 10-inch pipe is completely frozen and they need to thaw it in order to restore water supply to the City.

The Clyde Water Treatment Plant is located at 3240 CR 275 in Clyde.