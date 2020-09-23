Clearing skies & more sun expected

Our rain chances have pretty well exited the Big Country and now we look for warmer temperatures throughout the rest of this first week of fall in the area. For your Wednesday, we will see clouds early giving way to more sunshine late in the day with a high up around 78 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at about 5 mph and remain light. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and very pleasant conditions with an overnight low down around 57 degrees. The winds will continue to stay light out of the east northeast at around 5 mph.