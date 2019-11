We are going to see some more peaks of sunshine today as rain has moved out of the area but still making for a very cool day across the Big Country. Today we are calling for those skies to become partly cloudy as we reach a high of 52 degrees. The winds will be light from the north. Then for your Friday Night Football action expect a low of 41 degrees and partly cloudy skies to remain in the area. Winds will continue to be light.