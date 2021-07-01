Closer to summer weather today

Our weather pattern for the next couple of days will look more on the drier side with only slight afternoon rain chances as we go through Thursday afternoon. For later today, look for mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and a high up around 90 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the southeast. For this evening we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies and the low down around 72 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.