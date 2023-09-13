ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As we begin to transition from summer to the fall season, it seems like everyone starts to shift their focus to Halloween and Thanksgiving. After a scorching summer, how will autumn feel in the Big Country?

Fall is a great time of year. Temperatures are neither too hot nor cold, the leaves on the trees begin to change colors, football season in full swing, and pumpkin spice lattes are back.

Let’s take a look at how things will feel over the next few months across the Big Country. Below is the latest seasonal temperature outlook:

For the last three months of the year, most of the Great Plains region will have equal chances for above and below temperatures. That basically means they will right around normal fall conditions.

Across the Lone Star State, we are leaning towards slightly above to above average temperatures. We can expect temperatures a few degrees warmer than what they normally are for this time of year.

An important thing to note is that these conditions are based on the average temperatures for this time of year. The averages will begin to decrease over the next few weeks and this temperature trend has us being slightly warmer than those averages.

As for our rain chances, they are looking great in the short-term outlook. Rain chances remain above 50% every day through Saturday. They will begin to diminish starting early next week. Here’s a check on the latest seasonal precipitation outlook:

Unfortunately, this outlook doesn’t help or hurt our upcoming drought conditions. Most of the US has equal chances for above and below average conditions. This means we can expect the normal amount of rainfall we usually get.

Over the past 20 years, we’ve received the bulk of our rain for the fall season in the month of October. On average, we receive just under three inches of rain throughout the month. As for November and December, we only receive around an inch per month.

Hopefully that gives you some idea on what to expect to close out 2023. We will gain a better understanding of how exactly conditions will be as we march on towards the end of the year.