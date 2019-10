Chances Of Rain Increase Tonight

We are looking for cloudy, and mild conditions for the start of your work week however temperatures will stay s bit on the cool side. For your Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a high of 53. The winds will be light out of the North. Then for tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers late tonight and the winds will be out of the North Northwest at 5-10 mph.