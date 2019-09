FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough is currently off to our west and an upper level ridge is currently off to our east. Far western areas of the upper level ridge will be over west central Texas today. As a result, upper level high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. Above average high temperatures will continue. Being in a transition zone between low and high pressure, the surface pressure gradient has tightened. As a result, the winds today will be a bit gusty. Upper level disturbances to our northwest will cause rain and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will stay out of our area. Thermodynamically driven showers and thunderstorms will be possible for us during peak heating hours.