Colder Air Arrives Before Midnight

We have a very strong cold front moving through later today dropping our temperatures significantly. For today we can expect a 20% chance of showers late with a high of 93 and dropping later this afternoon. Then for tonight we will see those temperatures drop to 44 and we will have a 50% chance of showers with very gusty winds from the north at 15-20 and gusting to 35 mph.