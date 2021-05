It looks like another of those 2021 spring days where the calendar may say May but it will feel much cooler out there. For your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high getting up to around 72 degrees. The winds will be very strong out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight look for clear skies and an overnight low of 51 degrees. The winds will settle out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph.