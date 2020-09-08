KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Cold front inches closer to the Big Country

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have one more day of warm temps in the Big Country before this evening a strong cold front pushes in, so dig up your sweaters and warmer clothes for tomorrow. For the rest of today we will see clouds on the increase with a 50% chance of storms mainly after 1pm. The high will be around 93 with gusty winds from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight look for an 80% chance of storms and temperatures continuing to drop to an overnight low of about 52 degrees. The winds will be from the north and gusty at about 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss