Cold front inches closer to the Big Country

We have one more day of warm temps in the Big Country before this evening a strong cold front pushes in, so dig up your sweaters and warmer clothes for tomorrow. For the rest of today we will see clouds on the increase with a 50% chance of storms mainly after 1pm. The high will be around 93 with gusty winds from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight look for an 80% chance of storms and temperatures continuing to drop to an overnight low of about 52 degrees. The winds will be from the north and gusty at about 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.