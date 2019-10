FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will have a big effect on our weather today. It will cause temperatures to decrease throughout the day after reaching a high in the middle 60’s around midnight. By the evening, we will be in the 40’s. Rain and thunderstorms are likely as well. Latest model runs are showing the best chance for activity in the eastern Big Country. A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of the front. The main hazards are lighting and locally heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding.