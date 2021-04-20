Cold front moves in with cooler weather

It looks like the Big Country will make a return to much cooler weather for today as a cold front is expected to bring below normal seasonal highs for the entire area. For your Tuesday look for sunny skies and the high of only 59 degrees. The winds will shift out of the north and be gusty at 10-20 with up to 30 mph gusts through the day. For tonight look for skies to be clear and the low bottoming out at 34 degrees. The winds will remain gusty out of the east northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.