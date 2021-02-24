Cold front moving through today

After an unusually warm start to the week yesterday and today we're looking ahead to a cold front tomorrow that will knock our temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Winds stay pretty breezy ahead of the cold front at around 10 to 20 mph. The winds will help keep overnight lows from getting too cold, as low temps will stay in the 40s for most of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies as well.