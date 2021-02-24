Cold front moving through today

Despite looking for a cold front moving through the west Texas region for your Wednesday, we will see mild weather for the rest of this afternoon. In fact, look for skies to be generally sunny out there and the afternoon high up around 64 degrees as the front marches southward. The winds will pick up a bit and be from the west at 10-15 mph and shifting out of the north as the front makes its way through. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and much cooler weather with a low down around 36 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast and light at around 5-10 mph.