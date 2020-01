In all seriousness though, our next big cold front is on our doorstep and will be pushing through the Big Country tomorrow morning. This will drop temps by as much as 40 degrees by tomorrow afternoon/evening from today!

Tonight: Overall a fairly mild night is sticking around. Temps will stay in the low to mid 50s for most of us, with the chillier temps expected to be in the northern parts of the Big Country. Winds will stay a bit breezy overnight around 20 to 25 mph mostly. Skies will begin to fill overnight with clouds and potentially a few light showers at times.