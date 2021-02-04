Cold front Thursday

We have a cold front moving through the area today as cooler and more seasonal weather back into the Big Country. For the rest of your Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds with a high of 63 and falling temps all afternoon to around 56. Winds late in the day will shift to the north and be gusty from 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening look for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping to a much cooler 36 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 10-15 mph.