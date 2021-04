While today has felt like a mid-summer day, Mother Nature has several surprises in store for us - beginning tonight. A cold front will push through, knocking us down into the 70s for Saturday and then spiking us back into the 80s and 90s by Sunday with even more cooler weather surprises for next week! It's gonna be a ride for sure!

Tonight: Moving ahead into tonight a cold front is heading our way. This will usher in calm winds with clear skies, allowing for low temps to drop down into the mid 40s for most.